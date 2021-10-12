Breast Cancer survivor says do not push back mammogram

The American Cancer Society said when breast cancer is detected early, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amy Jones is a busy mother of two. She's the head of Corporate Communications at Wells Fargo. WCNC Charlotte's Sarah French first spoke with her last year during her chemo treatments for stage three breast cancer.

“Don't put this at the bottom of your to-do list as we have so many things in life to handle," Jones said.

She had pushed off her mammogram for four years.

"It has been a journey. I was pretty surprised by my diagnosis in February of 2020. I went through two surgeries you know, the cancer was bigger than people thought," she said. "And I went through all the treatment, and I did it all in a pandemic."

While Jones put off her screenings for four years, prolonged delays in cancer screenings also declined significantly due to COVID-19.

The total number of cancer screening tests received by women through the CDC’s Early Detection Program declined by 87% for breast cancer during April of 2020 as compared with the previous five-year averages for that month.

"I remember sitting in chemotherapy last summer and thinking I have to make sure that women realize they need to do these mammograms because if you catch this disease early, you don't need to go through chemotherapy," Jones emphasized.

According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%. Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms.

For Jones, chemotherapy ended in September of last year and her radiation treatments concluded on December 18. She was able to ring the bell at Levine Cancer Institute.

"For the women out there, young women, middle-aged women like me," Jones said. "Go get your mammogram. That's my message. That's why I'm talking to you."