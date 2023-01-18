Brr: Special Olympics Virginia to host Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach

You'll rush into the water with your participating family and friends, complete with a view of the iconic Neptune statue and lots of laughs and screams.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the last Polar Plunge on January 25, 2022.

Jumping into the ocean during the wintertime can certainly be a shock, but you can do it in Virginia Beach for a cause. While you're doing it, you can even wear a silly costume.

The Virginia Beach Polar Plunge will be held on February 4 at the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel.

At 1 p.m. that day, you'll rush into the water with your participating family and friends, complete with a view of the iconic Neptune statue and lots of laughs and screams.

The cost to take the icy dip is $100, and you are also encouraged to raise more money leading up to the event.

A cool aspect of the event is that the more money you raise, the more prizes you are eligible for, too.

All proceeds will go to Special Olympics Virginia, which empowers over 18,000 people with disabilities in the Commonwealth to achieve and succeed.