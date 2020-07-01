WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Enthusiasts are buzzing as Busch Gardens Williamsburg gets closer to opening Pantheon, a record-breaking roller coaster.

With four launches sending riders forward and backward at speeds up to 73 mph, it’s “the fastest multi-launch coaster in the world,” said Cindy Sarko, a spokeswoman for the theme park.

The ride’s yellow track arrived last October and now is visible over the park towering at up to 180-feet.

One park visitor posted photos to a Busch Gardens Williamsburg fan page Friday showing how construction on the coaster has been progressing.

Pantheon is on track to open this spring, Sarko said.

Busch Gardens announced last July Pantheon’s 3,328-foot track was coming to the Festa Italia village featuring 15 airtime hills, a 95-degree drop, and two inversions during the two-minute ride.

