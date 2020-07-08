Busch Gardens sets a new normal with 'Coasters and Craft Brews'

The special event is the first time the park has opened its doors to the public since March 14.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's been five long months for Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The theme park simply never opened this season, with opening day, March 14, coinciding with the advent of coronavirus quarantines.

After Virginia moved into Phase 3, Busch Gardens collaborated with the Governor through this process and a thousand-person allowance was given for entertainment events.

This has all led to a 10-day special event, Coasters and Craft Brews, to reintroduce the public to the park. A few main rollercoasters will be open, as will select villages and food and drink spots.

The event will run August 6 to 16, with Thursdays being open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday being open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Masks are required unless actively eating or drinking and social distancing markers have been placed throughout the venue, but according to Busch Gardens Williamsburg President Kevin Lempke, it's as much up to the patrons to maintain a safe environment as it is the staff.