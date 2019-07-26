VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local students are helping dementia patients at Sentara with "busy boards"!

The boards are designed by Norfolk Public School students in the medical assistant and engineering technology program.

Three times a week, residents at Sentara Life Care get to interact and do activities with the boards, which includes things such as operating light switches, door latches, and water spigots.

The goal is to stimulate memories of everyday objects and activities.

The students are also working on other projects they hope will also help the residents.