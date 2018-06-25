Girl Scouts across Hampton Roads are participating in Camp Fury. Its goal is to show young ladies what's possible and to expose them to career fields typically dominated by men.

On Monday, Girl Scouts learned all about firefighting.

"It took women a long time to be able to do these kinds of things. Like back then women could only stay in the house and cook and clean and all that. So it's cool to see how women could firefight," said one Girl Scout.

This week kids will also experience law enforcement and engineering. For more on Camp Fury, you can visit http://www.gsccc.org/en/events-repository/2018/camp_fury_norfolk.html

© 2018 WVEC