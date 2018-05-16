CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WVEC) -- Peter and Rachel Sengenberger are about to do something a lot of people talk about doing but rarely do.

On Thursday, they’ll leave their apartment, jobs, and lives behind in Cape Charles to see the world.

“We are hitting the life reset button,” said Peter.

“I basically say we are backpacking around the world,” said Rachel.

They plan to travel around the globe for an entire year. It’s a plan set into motion after a health scare back in 2015. Peter briefly lost vision in one of his eyes, and later learned it was because of too much stress.

“The doctors all said it’s amazing what stress can do to the body,” said Peter.

They started saving and have now packed their new lives as world travelers into four bookbags.

They will start in Australia, but they’re keeping a loose schedule from there. The whole point of the trip is to reset, get away from the monotony and experience what else is out there.

The adventure isn’t convenient either. They’re both dipping into retirement funds to make it happen, and they don’t have jobs lined up when they get back.

“That’s a question we get asked the most,” said Rachel. “’'What are you going to do when you get back?’ We don’t know.”

Fear of the unknown is the reason why most people talk themselves out of doing something like this, and it’s the same reason why the Sengenbergers are all in.

“I think it’s like when you’re a kid,” said Peter. “Little kids don’t know what they’re going to be exposed to, and I don’t think as adults we have the opportunity to do that.”

You can follow the Sengenbergers on their journey by visiting their blog.

