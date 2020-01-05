Celebrate May Day at home

It's an annual celebration of spring and summer across the world.

NORFOLK, Va. — May Day is an annual tradition celebrated on the first of May.

Many Americans don’t typically celebrate the holiday, but it’s considered a celebration of spring and the start of summer.

It’s worth noting that since the 1880s, May Day has also shared a date with International Workers’ Day in some countries. Marches are commonly organized, and in some cases, intense protests erupt to defend the working class.

In the spirit of the former, here are a few ways you can enjoy a festive May Day during the quarantine.