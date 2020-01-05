Celebrate May Day at home

NORFOLK, Va. — May Day is an annual tradition celebrated on the first of May.
Many Americans don’t typically celebrate the holiday, but it’s considered a celebration of spring and the start of summer.
It’s worth noting that since the 1880s, May Day has also shared a date with International Workers’ Day in some countries. Marches are commonly organized, and in some cases, intense protests erupt to defend the working class.
In the spirit of the former, here are a few ways you can enjoy a festive May Day during the quarantine.
- Flowers are a focal point of any May Day celebration. They are in full bloom now, too, so head outside and pick flowers with the family. Add to the fun by making flower crowns that you can wear for the rest of the night.
- A feast is a May Day staple. It’s probably too late to plan an elaborate meal, so it’s a great time to help local restaurants during the pandemic. Pick your favorite place, order delivery or takeout and fuel yourself with a nice, big dinner.
- You will need that fuel for a dance party because dancing is also a big part of every May Day. While we can’t do group dances because of social distancing, you can always try a video call with friends. Even if it’s just family, a Friday night dance party is a great way to blow off steam and take your mind off the pandemic.