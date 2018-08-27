HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Sunday saw a huge milestone for a Hampton Roads legend: NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson turned 100 years young!

Johnson is one of the three women who inspired the book-turned-movie "Hidden Figures." She broke racial and gender barriers, inspiring generations of people.

Johnson crunched numbers at the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton for 35 years. She worked in the pre-computer age, calculating rocket trajectories and orbits for the earliest American space flights.

Johnson has lived on the Peninsula for most of her life.

