Chalk Your Walk connecting quarantined neighbors in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite blue skies and sun on Thursday, neighborhoods under quarantine all over Hampton Roads still feel a little empty.

But there’s a way around the isolation for a group of neighbors in the Princess Anne Quarter neighborhood.

“I decided to find the positivity,” said neighbor Krystin Pearl. “I went on Instagram and searched #positivecoronavirus. The biggest thing that came up was the ‘Chalk Your Walk.’”

While they can’t hang out in person, neighbors can spread color and share uplifting messages on all the neighborhood driveways and sidewalks.

And that is the idea behind Chalk Your Walk.

“For instance, we drew a rainbow with some puffy clouds… and we had a verse that we thought hit home: ‘This too shall pass,’” said Pearl.

Now, when people go on their isolation walks, they can read the messages and still feel that connectivity a lot of us have been missing.

“I think the message is clear that we are just looking for brighter days,” said Pearl. “People are really tuning into their surroundings, to their neighbors, and to their community.”