Chesapeake photographer raises nearly $700 for Meals on Wheels with 'Front Porch Project'

It’s a way to capture unique photos during a unique time, but photographer Amanda Robbins said it's also a way to help others during this difficult period.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With a lot of Americans staying at home these days, photographers across the country are documenting the experience.

It’s called the "Front Porch Project." Here in Hampton Roads, a Chesapeake photographer is doing it to raise money to help others.

While her subjects, the Rice family, gathered in front of their home, Amanda Robbins took pictures from six feet away.

She's social distancing while still getting that perfect snap. Think of it as a curbside photography business.

“They can just step right outside their front door, sit down, take a moment away from the chaos and just smile and laugh with their families," Robbins said. "And they’ll have photos to remember this time and to remember there was light in the dark.”

Photographers across the country are doing it to document how families are living during the pandemic.

Robbins is doing it to raise money for Meals on Wheels. She’s done 17 sessions so far, raising nearly $700.

“I went to the store one day – before I decided to do these – and I just saw the elderly walking around with their masks on and they had such fear in their eyes and it broke my heart; and I wanted to do something for them,” she said.

“I can’t take credit for this idea," Robbins continued. "I saw it started in the Midwest and it’s just moved its way across the Midwest.”

She’s got more sessions lined up next week.