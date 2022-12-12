Chesapeake Sheriff's Office dance fundraiser raises largest donation for Special Olympics in event history

Hampton Roads Special Olympic athletes and law enforcement partnered for a dance competition to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Sunday, some Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputies and other first responders from Hampton Roads participated in the annual Dancing with the Athletes. The competition raises money for Special Olympics Virginia.

Thirteen Special Olympic athletes took to the dance floor inside the Chesapeake Conference Center.

“I’m glad they do this for a really good cause. Thank you all very much," said athlete and dance competitor, Taylor Wright.

Wright competes in basketball and tennis, but on Sunday, he became a dancer. He participated in the fundraising competition for the first time.

“I just enjoy dancing. It’s just a lot of fun. It gives me a good workout," said Wright.

Wright trained for several months to prepare for the contest.

The competition included group dances, freestyle and solo performances.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office hosted the event. Officials said it's the biggest contest they've ever had.

“The more money we raise. The more we can help Special Olympics Virginia, and we’re so involved in everything from the plank pull, to torch runs and everything in between," said Chesapeake Sherriff's Office Colonel David Rosado.

The money raised from this dance will directly help Special Olympics Virginia.

“Just to watch their hearts fill up it’s just…it’s amazing. It’s great," said Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Sergeant and participant, Nikki Pasco.

The event raised more than $35,000, the most money ever received for this fundraiser, according to organizers.