CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Livability.com just released their "Six Affordable Islands You Can Actually Live On" list and Chincoteague island ranked third.

According to the website, the median home value on the island is $237,500.

It's best known for the wild ponies and their annual swim across the Assateague Channel from Assateague Island to Chincoteague. The swim, which usually happens in July, is included in the 1947 novel "Misty of Chincoteague" by Marguerite Henry.

The seven-mile-long barrier island on Virginia's Eastern Shore also features visits from bottlenose dolphins, birdwatching, icecream shops, and some undeveloped beaches.

Florida's Amelia Island was ranked first while Daufuskie Island in South Carolina came in second. Port Aransas, Texas, Washington Island, Wisconsin and Okaloosa Island in Florida all ranked behind Chincoteague.

