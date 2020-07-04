CHKD invites parents to Zoom meeting about children's mental health during pandemic

Anyone is welcome to join the 5 p.m. virtual meeting, and questions about how to keep children mentally healthy while social distancing are encouraged.

NORFOLK, Va. — Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) is hosting a virtual "question and answer" meeting April 8 to address children's mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone is welcome to join the 5 p.m. meeting, and questions about how to keep children mentally healthy while social distancing are encouraged. CHKD said it will have mental health and parenting experts available to talk.

The hospital has been working to keep parents informed about all things coronavirus as the pandemic spreads across Virginia.