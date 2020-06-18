Christopher Newport farmer's market looks to reopen with return of students

The student-operated Farmer's Market at Christopher Newport University has proven to be much more than that.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Farmer's markets have been on a bit of a roller coaster since the breakout of the coronavirus. First stymied by caution, then useful as grocery store substitutes, eventually imperative as a means to support suffering farmers, and finally shuttered by the government-mandated shutdown.

They've entered the next phase of their journey: re-opening. There is one, however, that remains as closed as the institution it calls home.

The student-operated Farmer's Market at Christopher Newport University has proven to be much more than that. Music, local shops, vendors, food trucks: it's all become a part of the CNU market experience.