Christopher Newport farmer's market looks to reopen with return of students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Farmer's markets have been on a bit of a roller coaster since the breakout of the coronavirus. First stymied by caution, then useful as grocery store substitutes, eventually imperative as a means to support suffering farmers, and finally shuttered by the government-mandated shutdown.
They've entered the next phase of their journey: re-opening. There is one, however, that remains as closed as the institution it calls home.
The student-operated Farmer's Market at Christopher Newport University has proven to be much more than that. Music, local shops, vendors, food trucks: it's all become a part of the CNU market experience.
It's a chance for students to practice what they've learned in a number of fields while doubling as a place to get away from the rigors of academic life for others. The Farmer's Market looks forward to re-opening whenever it is that students will be back to enjoy it.