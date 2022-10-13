The Coastal Virginia Cider Fest is back in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on September 21, 2022.
It's the perfect, crisp fall drink that you won't want to miss.
On Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m., you can get your sip on at the third annual Coastal Virginia Cider Fest at Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton.
From Charlottesville to right here in Virginia Beach, you can enjoy some of Virginia's best ciders from ten cideries:
- Albermarle Ciderworks, Charlottesville
- Blue Bee Cider, Richmond
- Buskey Cider, Richmond
- Lost Boy, Alexandria
- Farm House by Back Bay, Virginia Beach
- Coyote Hole, Mineral
- Blue Toad, Nellysford
- Bold Rock, Nellysford
- Old Town Cidery, Winchester
- Sly Clyde Ciderworks
Don't worry - if you want something to eat, there will also be multiple food trucks, including Flame and Pie and the Chicken Stop.
While you're trying different ciders throughout the day, you can also listen to live music or try axe throwing, bucket ball style pong and corn hole.
You can buy tickets in advance for $45 by clicking here. Tickets at the door are $50.
All tickets include unlimited tastings and a cider glass you get to keep.
From now through June of 2023, you can also participate in the Virginia Cider Trail! Click here to learn more and see our previous coverage.