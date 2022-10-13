The Coastal Virginia Cider Fest is back in Hampton

While you're trying different ciders throughout the day, you can also listen to live music or try axe throwing, buck ball style pong and corn hole.

It's the perfect, crisp fall drink that you won't want to miss.

On Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m., you can get your sip on at the third annual Coastal Virginia Cider Fest at Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton.

From Charlottesville to right here in Virginia Beach, you can enjoy some of Virginia's best ciders from ten cideries:

Albermarle Ciderworks, Charlottesville

Blue Bee Cider, Richmond

Buskey Cider, Richmond

Lost Boy, Alexandria

Farm House by Back Bay, Virginia Beach

Coyote Hole, Mineral

Blue Toad, Nellysford

Bold Rock, Nellysford

Old Town Cidery, Winchester

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

Don't worry - if you want something to eat, there will also be multiple food trucks, including Flame and Pie and the Chicken Stop.

While you're trying different ciders throughout the day, you can also listen to live music or try axe throwing, bucket ball style pong and corn hole.

You can buy tickets in advance for $45 by clicking here. Tickets at the door are $50.

All tickets include unlimited tastings and a cider glass you get to keep.