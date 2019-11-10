NORFOLK, Virginia — Famed comedian Louis C.K. is set to make a performance stop in Norfolk this month.

The stand-up comic will be performing at the Attucks Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 18 for a total of four shows.

Each show will start at 7:30 p.m. with a second show that Friday which will start at 10:30 p.m.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, October 16 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 18 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 18 at 10:30 PM

Tickets range from $39.50 to $49.50 and are available to purchase at the Scope Arena box office or at Ticketmaster.

Doors open one hour before showtime. No recording devices or cellphones will be allowed inside the theater. There will be Yondr cases available to secure devices on site.