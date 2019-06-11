HAMPTON, Virginia — It's the conversation that's becoming pretty routine now for a few Hampton Roads cities: getting a casino.

It began as just whispers at the start of this year that Portsmouth wanted a casino on their turf. Then, council members met in July to gauge the city's potential.

RELATED: Portsmouth city council eyes new location for casino and ‘entertainment district’

Norfolk City Council took it a step further and actually passed a vote that paved the way for the Pamunkey Tribe to apply to purchase land next to Harbor Park.

However, Norfolk residents want to put a wrench in those plans arguing that the public needs to be more involved in this conversation.

RELATED: Petition to halt proposed Norfolk casino falls short

RELATED: Residents, councilmember voice concerns over short timeline until council vote on casino

RELATED: Norfolk City Council reveals more details on proposed casino

And now, Hampton wants in.

13News Now spoke with Mayor Donnie Tuck who told us that council members asked that Hampton be included as a possible site for a casino as part of the council's 2020 legislative package request.

Tuck says that studies suggest there's room for more than just one casino in the Tidewater area, and the Peninsula should definitely be home to one.

Rosie's Gaming Emporium just opened for business and is projected to bring in $2 million in tax revenue. Based on estimates the city has received about Rosie's, Tuck thinks this proves Hampton's potential to bring in more revenue and help for local businesses.

Hampton's Legislative Consultant C.J. Stolle says Norfolk and Portsmouth are the only cities in coastal Virginia that have the go-ahead to consider building a casino based on current regulations. Hampton city officials want gambling legislation to pass that includes their city, too.

Right now, a study is going through the General Assembly and the city council is doing its due diligence to try to access what their options are.

Council members will vote on the 2020 legislative package on Nov. 13.