COVID-19 is making Hampton Roads brides postpone or cancel their big day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 10-person gathering cap in Virginia isn’t just limiting bars and restaurants, it’s also canceling weddings that have been in the works for months.

The restrictions forced venues in Hampton Roads to close their doors temporarily.

Amberly Ferguson organizes weddings at her new venue, Gala 417. She postponed 12 April weddings and four in March. One was set for Thursday night.

“It was really sad because everything was done,” Ferguson said. “We had her blueprint meeting. Every fine detail was already planned out.”

She said brides looking to reschedule should keep an open mind.

“We don’t have any available Saturdays until February of 2021. But we are finding Fridays and Sundays, and even weekdays for brides that have that kind of availability.”

One of her clients decided to have a court wedding instead and will celebrate in a year.

“She’s going to wear her dress,” Ferguson said. “They are going to have this wonderful first-anniversary party with friends and family. It will be a really cool story to tell their kids.”

Wedding planning and venue tours are also crossing into the digital realm as people practice social distancing.

“If you have an iPhone or Android, we are making it happen,” Ferguson said.

A lot of work goes into that big day, so Ferguson is trying to make sure the show goes on.

She takes potential clients through her venue virtually. She is also continuing food tastings. She said they hand off a box of food to brides through the door. The brides then go home, taste and call to talk about what they liked.

“We are so lucky to be able to live in a time where everything can be done digitally,” Ferguson said.

She believes a bride’s happily ever after will feel right no matter when it happens and encourages brides to take a deep breath.

“Everything is going to work out,” Ferguson said. “It is going to be beautiful, it is going to be memorable and your wedding is going to be one for the history books.”