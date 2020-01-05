COVID-19 survivor back home after more than 40 sick days

26-year-old Deion Campbell spent 12 days on a ventilator and is thankful to be alive.

HAMPTON, Va. — 26-year-old Deion Campbell is home and happy.

"I'm feeling very good right now. I can't complain," he said.

After more than 40 days fighting the coronavirus, Campbell has completed rehab and got a hero's send-off from his nurses and therapists at Sentara Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. They all lined up outside the building with signs, balloons, flowers, and cheers of well-wishes.

"I had no idea they were going to do that," Campbell said. "I just went outside and saw all the staff at the rehab center lined up with posters."

Campbell's battle was touch-and-go. He spent 12 days on a ventilator at Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton. It took an eight-day fever and several trips to more than one hospital before he was finally admitted. He came dangerously close to death.

"Definitely taught me that tomorrow is not promised and when you get another chance, don't take it for granted and make the best out of it."

Safety is now top of mind for Campbell, who has already ordered a mask. Reports about states reopening businesses have him a little uneasy.

"I don't think it's a wise idea for them to reopen right now because I feel like we need to do more research," he said.

Campbell's journey to a full recovery isn't quite over yet. He still has to endure more physical therapy. The virus left his body so weak, he struggled to walk.

He credits his recovery so far to the dedicated medical staff. They inspire him to want to reach out and help others.