Curfew lifted in Elizabeth City after community protests for Andrew Brown, Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Author's note: the above video is on file from May 1, 2021.

The curfew put in place during Elizabeth City's state of emergency following the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr. lifted Thursday morning.

Brown, a Black man, was shot and killed by Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office deputies while they were trying to fulfill search and arrest warrants in Elizabeth City on April 21.

On April 27, after days of people marching the streets and calling for the release of body camera footage of the shooting, Mayor Bettie Parker established a curfew.

People had to be off the streets by 8 p.m., and not come back out until 6 a.m., except to go to work or respond to certain emergencies. On April 30, that curfew was amended to span between midnight and 6 a.m.

Some people were arrested in Elizabeth City for staying out to protest past those times.

Parker did not write on the city's website what made her decide to lift the curfew, or why she picked May 6 as the date to end it.