CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Daniel's Blessing youth advancement program, Powerful Pearls, is back for their third year.

The purpose of the program is to empower young women from the ages 10-17 to develop into strong, healthy, goal-oriented women of the future.

The program will start on October 5.

Sessions throughout the program are designed to prepare the girls for their future lives. The sessions include Entrepreneurship, Money Matters, Healthy Habits, Social Graces, Arts, Community Service, and much more! Special guests will present on each topic at all the sessions.

Powerful Pearls volunteering at the Foodbank

Through community service, they teach the girls they need to give back to their community. In the past, they have donated to the homeless, collected jeans for teens, and volunteered at the food bank.

The program meets twice a month on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Russell Memorial Library on 2808 Taylor Road in Chesapeake.

For more information, contact Candy Hayes at 757-404-6235 or by email at candy_hayes@danielsblessing.org