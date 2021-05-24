Data dashboards highlight unemployment, poverty, and other inequities in Hampton Roads

There's a new data dashboard giving insight into the homeless population. It also breaks down how the seven cities stack up when it comes to unemployment.

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to unemployment, the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect several Hampton Roads cities more than others in the Commonwealth.

That’s according to a new data tool from Virginia’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

The tool collects data from every locality, and anyone can look up how their city stacks up.

Let’s take the percent of the population in poverty, for example: the state average is about 10.6 percent. Several Hampton Roads cities like Suffolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach are at or below that number.

But Hampton and Newport News are over 15 percent, Portsmouth is at almost 17 percent, and Norfolk is one of the highest metro cities in the state with almost 19 percent of its residents living in poverty.

Now looking at unemployment: the state average is 5.7 percent. Suffolk is above that at 6.4 percent, Chesapeake is at 5.6 percent, Virginia Beach is at 5.4 percent. Hampton and Newport News are at 8 percent, Norfolk is at 8.4 percent, and Portsmouth has an unemployment rate of almost 10 percent.