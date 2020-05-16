Day one of Phase One brings out crowds, business, new way of life

Areas like downtown Norfolk and Town Center at Virginia Beach were brought to life on the first day of Phase One reopening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads restaurant owners were finally able to serve dine-in meals weeks after the coronavirus outbreak shuttered their doors.

“When the governor announced he was going to open up 50 percent, what a great day,” said restaurant customer John Colon.

As part of the Phase One reopening, restaurant customers were allowed to sit outside. Restaurant servers wore masks, seated people six feet from each other and made sure their businesses were thoroughly cleaned.

“These are cups that cannot be refilled, they have served us, they sanitize the table. We feel very safe and it’s been great and handled so professionally,” said Norfolk restaurant customer Jane Smack.

Restaurant owners are also using some parking lot spaces to provide more outdoor seating.

“It feels like life is back a little bit, just a little bit. It feels good,” said Norfolk restaurant customer Shaylin Turner.