AUSTIN, Texas — Good news: you'll get an extra hour this weekend! It's actually the hour we lost back on March 10 when Daylight Saving Time began.

This weekend, Daylight Saving Time ends, so remember to change your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

With the change, the sun will rise one hour earlier, at 6:46 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, November 3. The sun sets on Sunday afternoon at 5:42 p.m. in Austin.

If you're not a fan of standard time, Daylight Saving Time begins again on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

