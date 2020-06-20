Do you know your next-door neighbor?

It seems staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic has improved neighbor-to-neighbor relationships.

NORFOLK, Va. — Good fences make good neighbors, right?

It turns out, all this time spent in isolation at home has actually helped us tear down some of those social walls.

BusinessElectric.com surveyed thousands of Americans and found many have met a next-door neighbor for the first time during lockdown.

It seems staying at home has improved neighbor to neighbor relationships.

BusinessElectric.com broke down the findings state by state. In North Carolina, 15 percent of respondents said they met a nearby neighbor for the first time.

In Virginia, 13 percent of people admitted that was the case.

It may come as no surprise why this is the case, though.