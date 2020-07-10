Dominion says it won't cut power to people behind on bills

Meanwhile, the Virginia General Assembly is considering requiring utilities to develop emergency repayment plans for bills that weren’t paid.

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy says it won’t start cutting off power to people behind on their electric bills.

State regulators in Virginia recently said that utilities may now do so.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the company said its aim is to help customers trying to cope financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Corporation Commission had ordered a freeze in March on disconnections. But it expired at midnight Monday because the commission said that a moratorium isn’t sustainable in the long term.