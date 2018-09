Well isn't this a treat?

According to a Facebook post by one of Hampton Roads' most famous restaurants is going to be featured on the Rachael Ray Show: Doumar's Cones and Barbecue!

Doumar's well known for being the cornerstone of something special after its founder, Abe Doumar, is said to have created the world's first ice cream cone.

The show will feature video that commemorates National Ice Cream Cone Day for its National Food Holiday episode.

Tune in on Thursday, Oct. 4!

© 2018 WVEC