Are you planning on drinking this New Year's Eve? Let's make sure you get home safe.

NORFOLK, Va. — On New Year's Eve 2021, there were 43 car crashes across Hampton Roads, according to statistics from Drive Safe Hampton Roads. At least six of those crashes involved alcohol.

During the holidays, crash numbers involving alcohol tend to spike. Drinking and driving is never a good idea. Law enforcement agencies statewide are imploring the public not to drink and drive and warning of the consequences.

In an effort to decrease the chances of a person getting behind the wheel after one too many cocktails or glasses of champagne this New Year's Eve, Drive Safe Hampton Roads has partnered with Lyft to provide a code for a free or reduced cost ride.

The code, which can be found here, will be posted on December 31. It will remain active from 4 p.m. that day through 4 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

During that time period, Lyft app users ages 21 and older will be able to type the code in on the 'Payment' tab and access a safe, sober ride home.

This will be available across all seven cities in the region.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft.

“Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft's public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.”