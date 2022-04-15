Easter candy: Why a dentist says you should eat it all in one sitting!

It's a kid's dream, but the reality is, that it's better for their teeth.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chocolate, marshmallow, peanut butter, licorice. Whatever your favorite Easter candy is, eat it. I mean, eat all of it. What if I told you it was the doctor's orders to eat whatever is in your basket, all at one time?

“We recommend to parents, get the Easter basket and give the kids a time limit. Let them eat as much as they want all at one time and then remove it so they're not snacking on it all day long. Have them brush and floss after they have it,” said Dr. Shelley Olson, NC Dental Society.

When Dr. Olson said eat it all at once, my mind was blown That's a kid's (and really any truthful adult) dream...right? The balance is, not having sugary treats all day long and washing the sugar off the teeth right after.

WHAT CANDY IS BEST FOR YOUR TEETH?

Dr. Olson says chocolate is the best when it comes to your teeth. It dissolves and washes away. It has lower sugar content.



WHAT CANDY IS THE WORST FOR YOUR TEETH?



The sticky stuff. Gummies, jelly beans, Peeps, the sour candies are on the not-so-great list. She says lollipops shouldn't even be an option.

“Hard candies are sucked on and that just soaks your teeth in sugar for a prolonged period of time which isn't good. If you're like me, you want to bite them and that can cause fractures, chips, cracks, or breaks and nobody wants a crown for Easter,” said Olson.

