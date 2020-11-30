Her granddaughter says the family's goal is to receive 103 cards, one for each year she's been alive

EATONTON, Ga. — An Eatonton woman's family is asking the community to join them in celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Sarah Watkins is turning 103 on December 5. Her family calls her 'Big Mama.'

Watkins' granddaughter, Lisa Mcelhannon, posted a call out on Facebook, asking people to send in birthday cards or letters.

"It would make her day to be flooded with well wishes," Mcelhannon said in the post.

Mcelhannon says the goal is to receive 103 of them.

"Thank you all in advance, let’s see if she can receive at least 103 cards, one for each year," she said.

Mcelhannon says Big Mama's close family will have a small gathering to celebrate her birthday and she'll open the cards sent in on her own time.

Watkins used to work as seamstress. Mcelhannon says Big Mama used to make prom dresses. She also loves arts and crafts, like coloring and decorating.

She describes her as a "really sweet" woman who "everybody loves."

"Of course, she's my grandmother. I love her to death," she said.

Watkins says she doesn't have a specific secret to living a long life.

"I just keep on living," Watkins said.

She says she is looking forward to getting cards from the community.

"It'll feel good," she said. "Even if I can't read all of them, I'll know they're there."

People can send their celebratory birthday cards and letters to Sarah Watkins.