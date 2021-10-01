Encouragement, support and honking for Health Care Heroes in Chesapeake

A group of Chesapeake residents parked outside of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and thanked medical staff as they started their shifts.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Medical staff are staying busy as Covid-19 cases rise and vaccine availability increases.

On Saturday, a group of Chesapeake residents parked outside the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center honking their horns and thanking nurses and doctors for their dedication.

Erin Lucier works at the medical center and understands the long hours doctors and nurses are working.

"My understanding is that hospitalizations are higher right now. Our staff are very busy right now. We’re excited about the vaccine that’s the first glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel," said Lucier.

Lucier hopes horns and shouts give her Co-workers motivation to keep going and feel appreciated.

"Thank you for taking care of us. Thank you for taking care of our patients and putting them before yourselves. You’re so brave and so strong and we’re so proud of you and anything we can do we will do to support you," said Lucier.

Lucier explained this was her first time setting up a Honk-for-heroes event.