Ethan's Box: how a small act of kindness made a huge impact on a Virginia Beach boy's life

The pandemic threatened the all-important routine of Ethan Groneck, a 14-year-old living with Down Syndrome and autism.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every new day brings the same routine at the Gronecks' home in Virginia Beach.

That’s the only way for 14-year-old Ethan Groneck.

“Ethan has Down Syndrome and also a dual diagnosis with autism,” said Ethan’s mother, Michelle Groneck.

Ethan’s structure and routine are what keep him happy and at peace. Part of the routine he enjoys the most is shopping for DVDs and books at local thrift stores with his family.

"It's literally the happiest part of his day," said Michelle.

But right around this time last year, his favorite stores were forced to close. For the first time, Ethan’s routine was in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was terrified,” said Michelle. “I sat down on the stairs and thought, ‘What am I going to do?’”

Luckily, an idea was brewing just five minutes away.

“I was doing something that day and found this box,” said family friend Gidget Schlossberg. “The least I can do is help him.”

Schlossberg filled a 15"x12" box with DVDs and books and placed it at her curb, hoping that it could fill the void in Ethan’s routine.

“He came and then he kept coming, and I was like, ‘Yes!’” said Schlossberg.

One year later and stopping by Ethan’s Box is still part of the Gronecks' daily routine. It has become a lifeline for the family.

It may only take up a small space on Gidget’s curb, but it fills up the entire world for one particularly happy boy.