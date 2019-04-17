HAMPTON, Va. — The annual International Children's Festival is coming back to Hampton.

This annual event, now in its 19th year, will highlight a veritable palette of color, cultural, pride, and camaraderie of nearly 30 countries and diverse cultures.

The festival will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mill Point Park in Hampton.

Many programs are planned for this year's festival, which includes a costumed Parade of Nations that begins at 10 a.m. It will showcase a breathtaking array of exquisite fabrics, bold colors, and exciting designs.

Numerous countries and cultures will display their respective heritages through entertainment, food, and educational exhibits based on Virginia's Standard of Learning.

The entertainment for this year will take place on two stages. The Mill Point Park Stage will have emcee K'Bana Blaq, and the International Dance and Drum Stage, featuring the popular Dragon Head Dance, with native folk dancers and musicians.

In addition, there will be a special meet and greet with Peppa Pig (from Britain), Dora the Explorer (from Mexico), and members of the Paw Patrol (from Canada).

The event is free to the public. An international food court will also be on site for guests to purchase global cuisine.

For more information, you can call 757-727-8311 or check out City of Hampton website.