Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival returns to Downtown Norfolk

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days, people can sample wines from over 20 wineries across the state and enjoy live music, shopping and food.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from April 16, 2018.

The 33rd Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is set to return to the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront on Oct. 16 and 17.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days, people can sample wines from over 20 wineries across the state and enjoy live music, shopping and food from a variety of vendors.

“We have had a successful and safe summer of outdoor events and we will continue to follow guidance from the Governor's office, health department and city management to ensure a safe and memorable festival weekend,” said Norfolk Festevents CEO Ted Baroody.

“We ask that guests allow some extra time throughout your day on the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront understanding that they may experience some delays and see some small changes to the festival. We are excited to bring back together the Virginia wine industry and our passionate guests.”

According to Wine Enthusiast Magazine, Virginia was ranked as one of the 10 best wine travel destinations in the world.

While strolling along the edge of the Elizabeth River, you can enjoy a sampling of some of Virginia's finest offerings.

Saturday tasting tickets are $40 ahead of time and $45 the day of, while Sunday tasting tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of. General admission tickets are also available but do not include tastings.