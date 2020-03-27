Busch Gardens offers cool learning resources for children, parents, teachers

Sure, you love to go to Busch Gardens Williamsburg for the attractions, but if you need some great things to do with children at home, the park has you covered.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — You know the rides. You know the other attractions. You may not know that Busch Gardens Williamsburg has a whole host of online resources filled with really cool things for children to do while they're at home.

Oh, and the activities are educational.

The park, which is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, shared a huge list of free learning resources that include classroom activities, teacher's guides, videos, fact sheets about animals, and full-on animal infobooks.

When it comes to the classroom activities, they're broken down into three groups:

Topics for the teacher's guides cover sharks, seals, sea lions, walruses, and whales. (There are a bunch of others.)

To check out everything that's available from SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, you can visit its website.

