NORFOLK, Va. — Come see the inside of a real live beehive!

You will have the chance at the 9th Annual Virginia Honey Bee Festival presented by the Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia.

This is an opportunity to learn about the important role of bees also how we can protect them by not using harmful pesticides.

You will be shown how you can put bee-friendly plants into your landscape, which you can purchase at the festival, and also learn how to use organic weed control versus products that have damaging chemicals.

The festival will be on August 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Kid activities, demonstrations, honey products and samples, pottery, jewelry, food trucks, and much more will be at the festival!

Children that dress as a bee will receive a free honey stick!

Nathanael Miller

The festival is FREE with a Garden admission and will take place in the Baker Hall Visitor Center and terrace.

For more information visit the Bee Keepers Guild website.