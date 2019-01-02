CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is sharing their journey that led to what they’re calling their miracle rainbow baby.

Ketan and Kristen Soni married in 2011 and started trying to build a family in 2012.

“When you get married, what’s the first question people ask?” Kristen said. “When are you going to have kids?”

The Sonis experienced two miscarriages before giving birth to their daughter, Raina, in Oct. 2014.

"I know I thought, ‘Ok, it's over. We got pregnant. We had a healthy child. We can do this again,’” Kristen said.

Between 2014 and 2018, the Sonis went through another four miscarriages as they tried to have their second child.

Kristen said doctors told the couple their fertility journey was “unexplained” and could not understand why the miscarriages continued to happen.

"We wanted so badly to expand our family and grow that family, but we couldn't figure out why that wasn't happening,” Kristen added.

Through the miscarriages and the struggles, Kristen started a blog called “Cycle Day One” where she wrote about the couple’s journey.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I think being open about our journey was, it got us through to the other side,” Kristen said. “It was being open about what we were going through."

Just as the couple was seriously considering adoption, the “other side” came when Kristen took a pregnancy test with a positive result.

“It took a while to get excited,” Kristen said. “We were just guarding our hearts.”

Kristen and Ketan didn’t want to believe the results were true until the first sonogram.

"The first thing she said is, ‘We have a heartbeat,’” Kristen said, “and we just, we cried. We prayed that it was going to stick."

Throughout the pregnancy, the couple describes it as a rollercoaster filled with ups and downs.

Kristen was considered a high-risk pregnancy. That meant more frequent appointments with a medical professional at Atrium Health and the midwife team.

“Kristen and her family had a lot of questions, a lot of unknowns about her care and fears from their past,” said Lauren Crosslin, a certified nurse midwife. “Just being able to sit down and answer those, you know, specific questions and reassure them and just be a part of their beautiful story was just so rewarding.”

On Sept. 27, 2018, Kristen gave birth to Lyra Soni, a healthy baby girl, with a sign in the sky that the struggles were over.

"Huge, outside the window, a rainbow across the entirety of Charlotte. With everything that she's gone through and we've gone through,” Ketan said, “it's just picture perfect, couldn't have planned it.’

Kristen added, “She truly is the rainbow after the storm."