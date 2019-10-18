SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Four people died in a crash in Southampton County Thursday morning after the car they were in rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer on Route 58.

It shut down part of Route 58 for hours.

Investigators still aren't revealing the names of the four people killed but the families spoke to 13News Now exclusively about their loved-ones.

They spoke to 13News Now on FaceTime all the way from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Nashly Echevarria was worried after not hearing from her son's father, Eric Peed. She said he was on his way to the Norfolk courthouse and when she didn't hear from him, she called the courthouse, hospitals, the police station, and the jail looking for Peed.

"He just went missing for hours and hours," she said. "Something kept telling me inside that something bad happened to him but I didn't want to believe it."

Although investigators haven't released the names, Echevarria said law enforcement in North Carolina informed her and Peed's mother, it was him who was killed.

"I didn't expect that and it's like, I can't sleep. I can't eat. I can't do nothing. When I close my eyes, I see his face," she said.

Echevarria and her son's world changed after losing her high school sweetheart just four days after he turned 24-years-old.

Jamaris Rodriguez, feels that pain as well. She's still wrestling with the fact she lost her son, Dee Jay Rodruiguez, who she said was one of Peed's best friends.

She wasn't surprised to hear they were in the car together because they grew up together and even live together in Fayetteville.

She told 13News Now he was "a good boy" who won't get to share his 20th birthday next month with his twin brother.

Both families are heartbroken and searching for answers.

Peed's family has set up a Gofundme account to help pay for his funeral expenses.