GLOUCESTER, Va. — It's a prized possession lost for close to five decades.

“It’s a 1968 FL8 Electa Glide,” said Roland Billups.

Roland’s father, Roland “Big Bill” Billups sold the Harley Davidson motorcycle in 1974 and would never see his favorite bike again.

The lifelong mechanic bonded with his son and grandson, Phillip Billups, by teaching them everything he knows about Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He even inspired Phillip's career as Vice President of Consumer Product with Trader Interactive and Cycle Trader.

“He was a great father,” said Roland.

Big Bill died in 1968. Naturally, the family hoped to one day get a piece of him back.

After staying in touch with the original buyer, all the way in Oklahoma, and waiting patiently for more than a decade, the motorcycle has now returned to Roland’s home in Hayes.

“It was here in the driveway,” said Phillip. “I remember seeing the look on my dad’s face.”

“My heart was racing,” said Roland. “I couldn’t stop tears from popping out.”

The now sparkling-blue Harley is a possession even more prized by the men who helped tell the story of its reunion.

“Being that my grandfather isn’t here anymore,” said Phillip. “It’s a way for him to be here with us.”