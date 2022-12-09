Former Miss Virginia writes children's book, set to hold signing event in Virginia Beach

If you're looking for a Christmas gift for a little one in your life with a special message, look no further.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Meghan Shanley is a singer, songwriter and the 2001 titleholder of Miss Virginia. She currently lives in Nashville, but she's coming back to her hometown of Virginia beach to celebrate a special milestone.

"Vincent Plays His Part" is Shanley's first children's book.

It's about a special little violin named Vincent who doubts his importance within the orchestra, but he learns to recognize his worth throughout the journey by seeing that he has special talents and abilities.

According to Shanley, writing this book all these years later was important partially because of her platform she endorsed when she was Miss Virginia focused on increasing self-worth in children.

Shanley will be at the Book Exchange Virginia Beach on Dec.10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a book signing event.