Kaine, Tillis co-sponsor Jobs and Child Care for Military Families Act

WASHINGTON — Finding affordable child care is a challenge, especially for military families on a tight budget.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) hopes a bill he's proposing can help. He is re-introducing the "Jobs and Child Care for Military Families Act."
It would amend the tax code to create new flexible spending accounts to make it easier for military families to afford child care.
"Again and again and again, what I hear is the absence of affordable child care on or near military bases," Kaine told 13News Now on Thursday. "And so we've introduced a bill that provides tax assistance, tax credits for families -- military families -- for child care expenses and together with some investments in child care we're making in the American Rescue Plan, we think this will be very helpful."
Republican North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and he's a co-sponsor of the legislation.