Local Skate Camp opens during COVID-19 pandemic

Coastal Edge Skate Camp has opened its doors to aspiring skaters - with certain COVID-19 safety precautions in place, of course.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Coastal Edge Skate Camp in Virginia Beach is officially open for business. It's one of very few camps open for kids right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, parents can drop their kids off to have skate lessons with professional skateboarder John Fudala.

"I just like passing the torch and sharing skateboarding with all the kids and teaching skateboarding, basically we're bringing the sport back,” Fudala said.

Parents, like Blair Bayer, are ecstatic to be able to take her kids to camp again. Her six-year-old son, Jacob, is just only six and already a sponsored skater, wowing the rest of the kids with his moves.

"Skating was a great outlet for both of my sons because they can do it solo, but of course they missed all their friends and the structure of skate camp," Bayer said, "So the fact that this is something that they have now has been such a blessing for our whole family."

Ten to 20 kids participate in each session. The camp is sticking to CDC guidelines, and making sure the kids wash their hands thoroughly throughout the day.

They must also bring their own body gear. Sharing equipment is not allowed, and once they are done skating, the kids must sit separately.