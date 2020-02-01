NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A brand new baby boy made a speedy entrance into the world on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

"His head was out at midnight, but he got a little bit stuck so that is where the one minute came from," said mother Celesta Crisp.

Baby Royce Oakley Poindexter made his appearance right after the ball dropped on New Years Day.

"He is seven pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches long," Crisp said.

Everything about the birth seemed meant to be to Crisp. Her induction time frame lined right up with the Army's holiday leave.

"When she told me over the phone, it brought me to tears because I thought I would miss the birth," father Eric Poindexter said.

Poindexter is halfway through a 22-week training in Fort Benning. He has a few days with his newest addition before he has to head back. The couple is making every minute count.

"He feels so light, just sitting on your chest or even holding him, you want to be so gentle because you don't want to drop something so precious," Poindexter said.

The baby joy continued throughout the day in Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center reported a baby born at 12:57 a.m.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital had a baby girl born at 1 a.m. Baby Rachel was born to proud parents Christine and Aaron Holley (below).

Christine and Aaron Holley of Virginia Beach with baby Rachel. She was born at 1 a.m. at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

13News Now Staff

Riverside Regional Medical Center had its first birth of the New Year at 2:25 p.m. Baby girl Hannah was born to Jonathan and Amber of King and Queen County (below).

Baby girl Hannah was born to Jonathan and Amber of King and Queen County at 2:25 p.m. at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

13News Now Staff

