Newport News organization to host family fun day, community clean up

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Ketchmore Kids is hosting their 2nd annual "Ketchmore Kids Weekend" on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, they are hosting a community clean up at the Aqueduct Apartments at 9 a.m. in Newport News and The Grand Hampton at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, they are hosting a family fun day at King-Lincoln Park starting at 1 p.m. and going all the way until sunset. The event will feature fun, games, food, music performances, and vendors.