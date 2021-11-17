What Thanksgiving foods you can and can't share with your dogs

The American Kennel Club says while some Thanksgiving favorites are safe to share with your pets, others could prompt a trip to the veterinarian.

Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Oct. 29, 2021.

It's tough for humans to resist a table full of Thanksgiving goodies. The same could be said for dogs.

If you're tempted to give your pet a taste of Thanksgiving, or have a dog that knows how to turn on the puppy eyes, the American Kennel Club says certain foods are safe and healthy to share, but others could send you on a trip to the veterinarian.

Below is a list of which kinds of foods you can safely feed your dog, and what items you should definitely avoid:

Safe to feed your dogs

Sweet potatoes that don't contain any added ingredients

that don't contain any added ingredients Potatoes that are boiled or baked with no butter, sour cream, salt, or pepper, served in moderation

that are boiled or baked with no butter, sour cream, salt, or pepper, served in moderation Apples that are cut around the core. Large amounts of apple seeds can be toxic

that are cut around the core. Large amounts of apple seeds can be toxic Turkey meat (no bones, no skin) as long as it's not prepared with any seasoning

as long as it's not prepared with any seasoning Green beans without any added ingredients like butter or spices

without any added ingredients like butter or spices Plain peas are fine, but creamed peas should be avoided

are fine, but creamed peas should be avoided Pumpkin can help with digestive health and it’s great for a dog’s skin and coat, but if feeding canned pumpkin, make sure it’s not the pre-spiced pie mix

help with digestive health and it’s great for a dog’s skin and coat, but if feeding canned pumpkin, make sure it’s not the pre-spiced pie mix Dessert is an option if you pick something healthy like frozen yogurt

Not safe for pets

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices