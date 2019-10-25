CHARLES CITY, Va. — The Virginia Thanksgiving Festival happens every year on the first Sunday in November, but this year holds a special meaning since it falls during the Commemoration.

This year's festival will take place on November 3 and will be celebrating its 400th anniversary. The annual tradition started on December 4, 1619, when Captain John Woodlief and his crew of 35 men landed on the shores of the James River, which later became the Berkeley Plantation.

This event will include activities for the whole family to enjoy including a parade, re-enactors, musicians, magicians, and a shadow box performance of the first Thanksgiving.

Brock's BBQ is back to supply the tradition of offering Thanksgiving Dinner in a Glass, along with smoked turkey legs, Brunswick stew, BBQ and Virginia ham biscuits. Concession stands will also be available throughout the day.

The Virginia Thanksgiving Festival celebrates the First English Thanksgiving in the New World.

Virginia Thanksgiving Festival

The Virginia Thanksgiving Festival is on November 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Berkeley Plantation on 12602 Harrison Landing Road in Charles City.

Parking fees for the event include $20 for buses, $10 for cars, and $5 for bikes. Mansion tours can be taken from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for an additional cost and festival entertainment and activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Virginia Thanksgiving Festival has teamed up with Feed More, which collects, prepares, and distributes food to our Central Virginia neighbors in need. Bring a non-perishable item to the festival and bring back the spirit of giving!

For more information, virginiathanksgivingfestival.com.