Fight not over after LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling

Members of the LGBTQ community celebrate the decision banning workplace discrimination, while still fighting for equal rights.

NORFOLK, Va. — LGBT Life Center CEO, Stacie Walls-Beegle, called Monday's Supreme Court decision banning workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity amazing.

"It's going to mean so much," she said. "I think to be very clear, this is about people's employment and not being able to be fired for your gender identity or sexual orientation."

The Life Center, located in Norfolk, serves as an advocate for the LGBTQ community and people affected by HIV to improve health and wellness, family, and community care. It also provides transformative education.

But there is still work to be done. Walls-Beegle said it's time that legislation is passed to ban discrimination in every aspect of society.

"If Congress were to pass the Equality Act, there would be no discrimination anywhere. At this point, people can still be discriminated against when it comes to housing, public accommodations, or if you want to buy a wedding cake and that business says, 'No, you're not,' because you're gay."

Monday's 6-3 decision comes after The Trump administration restricted military service by transgender people. He also overturned Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.