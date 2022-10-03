Historic flooding didn't happen in Norfolk, but what's next?

Emergency crews prepared for historic flooding, but a high tide reaching 6.5 feet never happened.

NORFOLK, Va. — Historic flooding didn't hit Norfolk as predicted Monday.

Despite countless warnings about driving through high waters, many drivers still ended up stranded on flooded streets in Norfolk.

“Just needed to go out and get some supplies,” said Norfolk resident Jennifer Sotiros.

Sotiros thought she could make it through the Olney Road and Boush Street intersection.

“Unfortunately, I live in an area that floods very easily, so went out and got some supplies and took a couple of routes but risked it for the biscuit to go through this intersection because I live right down the street and got almost all the way through the water when the car shut down,” said Sotiros.

Sotiros said this was one of the worst floods she's experienced.

“I’ve seen it pretty bad on a couple of occasions, but this is definitely the worst I’ve seen it in the six to seven years that I’ve lived here,” said Sotiros.

On Monday, Norfolk leaders said the local state of emergency will be lifted on Tuesday.

Emergency crews prepared for historic flooding, but a high tide reaching 6.5 feet never happened.

“So, my understanding of what changed was the winds speeds, which had that impact or the effect on where the tides were going to go,” said Emergency Preparedness and Response Director Jim Redick.

Redick explained folks should still stay alert for Tuesday.

“The winds will decrease throughout the day and we’re looking at some decent tides, so we’re looking at normal ops tomorrow,” said Redick.

As for Sotiros, she warns other drivers to not take the risk when they see flooded streets.

“Definitely look for alternate routes if you can and ask for assistance,” said Sotiros.