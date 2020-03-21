Food distribution centers in the midst of COVID-19 outbreak

The YMCA on Granby and Calvary Revival Church gave out boxed meals to those in need of food during the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Virginia — If you're struggling to get by right now, help is on the way! Places all around Norfolk provided free meals Friday morning using a drive-thru method to those in need of food.

Everything from fresh produce to meat to canned goods and cereal was provided.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore teamed up with the YMCA to provide free boxed meals at 7:30 a.m. Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk also gave out boxed meals and gallons of water to those who drove through their parking lot.

Pastor Courtney McBath is no stranger to providing free meals to the public, but during this outbreak, he explained how crucial the need for food is right now.

"Food insecurity is a serious issue in the state of Virginia and here in our area as well. So we felt like we could do our part along with several other faith-based organizations and our southeastern food bank are working in conjunction to try to solve the issue," Pastor McBath said.

Knowing that there are places around that are providing free boxed meals puts a lot of people at ease during this challenging time.

"It relieves the anxiety and lets you know that we can still put food in the house, even in circumstances when you don't know when you are going to get paid again," Mary Watkins said.

"I think it's an absolutely wonderful idea and I think it's such a blessing," David Mack said.